Thame 10k road race hits the streets on Sunday

Residents and visitors to Thame at the weekend can cheer on the mass of runners tacking the big race of the year.

The Thame CPM 10km Road Race takes place on Sunday, June 25.

The biggest mass participation sporting event in the town, 1,000 runners will set off on the run, which has taken place since 1985 and has grown to be one of the key sporting fixtures in Thame.

There are no entries on race day as the race is limited to 1,000 runners.

If you want to cheer runners on, the race starts at 9.30am at Thame Leisure Centre and will take a route through the town centre to Towersey and return along the Phoenix Trail.

Thame Runners organise the race and allocate any surplus funds to local charities.