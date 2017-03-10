Tesco is recalling a popular ready meal due to the presence of egg which is not on the label.

The supermarket giant is calling back a line of frozen Spaghetti Bolognese which is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to egg.

Tesco recalls popular ready meal over allergy fears

The recall of the 400g pack applies to all date codes.

A company statement read: “If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to egg, do not eat it. Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.”

No other Tesco products are known to be affected.