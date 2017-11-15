Taste wines from Romania at friendship fundraiser

A fundraising wine tasting event is being hosted by the Thame-Sinaia Friendship Association in collaboration with Thame Youth Memorial.

It will be held at Thame Town Hall on Wednesday, November 29, at 7.30pm.

Malcolm Dent, event organiser and a fan of Romanian wines, said: “This is a good opportunity to taste Romanian wines produced in wineries in the Subcarpathian Hills bordering the majestic Transylvanian Alps, also known as the Carpathians.”

Some of the wines originate from Sinaia’s county, Prahova. The wines will be served with an assortment of cheeses including Romania’s famous Telemea, pates and savoury biscuits.

A slide show with photos of Sinaia, as well as of the wineries, will be on display.

Tickets can be booked in advance at £10 per person by calling 01844 215 178 or 07764 854949. Tickets can be purchased on the day at £12 per person.

Participants must be over the age of 18 to be able to attend. Proof of ID will be required.

For more information about the twinning between Thame and Sinaia, visit www.facebook.com/thamesinaia