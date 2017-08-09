Swimming pools to close for works

The swimming pools at Thame Leisure Centre will close temporarily from next week for essential maintenance.

The main pool will be closed from Monday August 14 until Sunday, August 27, while the small pool will be out of action from Monday, August 14, until Sunday, September 3. All other areas of the centre will remain open.

Cllr Lynn Lloyd, Cabinet member for leisure at South Oxfordshire District Council, said: “I know this will be frustrating for people wishing to swim towards the end of the summer holiday and we’re sorry for the inconvenience this may cause. However, we need to carry out this work urgently to secure the future of the pool.”

Anyone wishing to swim during the temporary closure can use the pools at:

• Abbey Sports Centre, Green Furlong, Berinsfield, • Riverside Park & Pools, Crowmarsh Gifford, Wallingford,

• Didcot Wave Leisure Pool and Gym , Newlands Avenue, Didcot, • Henley Leisure Centre, Gillotts Lane, Henley on Thames, RG9 1PA

Further information about the closure is available from the reception at Thame Leisure Centre or by visiting www.better.org.uk/thame