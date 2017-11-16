Story of faded screen star and impoverished writer comes to Milton Keynes Theatre

One of the all time great musicals, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Boulevard, is a compelling story of romance and obsession based on Billy Wilder’s legendary film.

The much loved score incudes the title number Sunset Boulevard as well as With One Look, As If We Never Said Goodbye and The Greatest Star of All and is performed by a full orchestra on the UK tour, which comes to us at the end of this month.

Sunset Boulevard. Picture by Manuel Harlan

In her mansion on Sunset Boulevard faded, silent screen goddess Norma Desmond lives in a fantasy world.

Impoverished screen writer Joe Gillis, on the run from debt collectors, stumbles into her reclusive world. Persuaded to work on Norma’s ‘masterpiece’, a film script she believes will put her back in front of the cameras, he is seduced by her and her luxurious lifestyle.

Joe becomes entrapped in a claustrophobic world until his love for another woman leads him to try and break free with very dramatic consequences.

Theatrical stalwarts Ria Jones stars as Norma,and Danny Mac as Joe .

Last year Ria played Norma Desmond at the London Coliseum when Glenn Close was indisposed, receiving rave reviews and standing ovations for her performance. Her other West End credits include Fantine in Les Miserables, Grizabella in CATS and Florence in Chess. Her touring credits include Alex in The Witches of Eastwick and Mrs Overall in Acorn Antiques - The Musical.

Danny Mac captured the nation’s hearts and received overwhelming support during his incredible time on BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing making it all the way to the final.

He most recently starred as Gabey in On The Town at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre. His other musical credits include Wicked and Legally Blonde.

Sunset Boulevard will be at Milton Keynes Theatre from Tuesday November 28 - Saturday December 2. Evening performances are at 7.30pm, with additional matinee performances at 2.30pm on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Tickets cost from £19, call the box office on 0844 871 7652 or book online at www.atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes