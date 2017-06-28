Rotary thank community for fundraising support

The Rotary Club of Thame have thanked the community and neighbouring villages for their support with fundraising during the past year which has reached almost £10,000.

Members gathered at the Spread Eagle in Thame on Wednesday, June 21, to mark the events of the 2016-2017 year.

The meeting heard how the public actively supported major fundraisers such as president Erroll Bateman’s charity skydive last July and Thame Swimathon in February.

The Red Kite Family Centre, Wheel Power and Hope and Homes for Children are the main charities which received donations in the past 12 months.

Linda Newton and Helen Williams represented Thame Swimming Club. Nine teams participated at the Thame Swimathon, with the swimming club members maing a significant contribution to the Rotary Club’s fundraising effort.

Marius Ciortan, spokesman for the Rotary Club of Thame, said: “The Rotary Club of Thame is grateful to the local community for supporting Erroll’s sky dive and Thame Swimathon, our major fundraisers. We are proud to make a contribution towards rescuing Red Kite Children’s Centre from its imminent closure and to make a difference towards projects managed by our charities of the year.”

He added: “To continue and to expand our fundraising and volunteering activities in the months and years to come, we are looking for even more support from the local community. We are welcoming new members from the local communities of Thame, Chinnor, Long Crendon and neighbouring villages who can join our world of fun, friendship and fundraising.”

For more details on the club and to join visit www.thame.rotary1090.org or like them at www.facebook.com/thamerotary