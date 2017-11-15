Road accident victims remembered in special ceremony hosted by police in Thame

The lives of those lost on the roads will be commemorated at a special ceremony in Thame this weekend.

The Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit at Thames Valley Police will be holding the memorial service to support the family and friends of those who have died following collisions on roads in the region.

The dedicated ceremony will be held to mark the United Nations Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims and it is believed the unit is unique in honouring the day in such a way.

The service will take place on Sunday, November 19, at 3pm, at St Mary’s Church, Church Road, Thame, giving families and friends the chance to remember loved ones.

During the services local dignitaries, police officers and colleagues from the ambulance and fire services will join members of the public in an Act of Commemoration.

Families who have attended previous services have found the event extremely comforting and described it as a “beautiful service”.

One family wrote: “Thank you for an absolutely beautiful and respectful service for road traffic victims. All of the family found the service very humbling and uplifting.”

Another added: “The opportunity to join with all who are affected by death on the roads is most helpful in the slow process of re-balancing after violent bereavement.”

The force is also holding a similar service in Winchester on Sunday. Last year 144 people were killed on the roads of Thames Valley and Hampshire.

Dave Hardcastle, Assistant Chief Constable for the Joint Operations Unit, said: “We believe it is very important for us to come together with our emergency service colleagues and bereaved families to remember those tragically lost on our roads.

“In organising these annual services we hope to offer support to families and friends of those no longer with us, giving them an opportunity to come together and take comfort from each other.

“It is also very poignant for our officers and other emergency service personnel, who stand beside these families throughout the most difficult of times.

“We welcome anyone who has been affected by the loss of someone on our roads to join us for these very moving ceremonies.”

Anyone wishing to attend is asked to make contact via the email addresses below in advance of the ceremonies.

To attend the service in Thame please email RDMS@thamesvalley.pnn.police.uk.

The service in Winchester will take place from 2.30pm, at Christ Church, Christchurch Road, Winchester, SO23 9SR.

To attend this service please email RDMS@hampshire.pnn.police.uk