Residents swift actions praised after Thame dishwasher fire

Firefighters have praised the swift actions of residents after a blaze which started in a kitchen in Thame.

Crews were called to an address in Ormond Road at 8.50pm on Wednesday January 11, where smoke was coming from the kitchen to the rear of the property.

Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire while PPV fans were used to remove any remaining smoke from the building.

At the time of the fire residents were inside the property and so were able to raise the alarm immediately.

Incident commander watch manager Andy Ford said: “Due to the swift actions of the occupier covering the dishwasher door with damp tea towels and a prompt emergency call to the fire and rescue service, fire escalation and smoke damage to other parts of the building was prevented.

“We would like to remind the public of the potential dangers of leaving any electrical appliance, such as dishwashers, washing machines and tumble driers turned on, when going out or overnight, even if it’s only for a short period of time.

“We would also like to remind people of the importance of having working smoke alarms on every level of their homes.”