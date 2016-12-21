Record amount raised from Thame Santa collections

More than £8,000 has been raised from Thame and District Round Table’s annual Santa collections this year.

The Round Table say they were ‘overwhelmed’ by the generosity of locals during this year’s collections with record donations and random acts of kindness.

Peter Butt from the Round Table said: “As well as our mobile sleigh collections, we always have a static collection in the town centre, to allow less physically able groups to collect with us – this year the volunteers from Thame Day Centre.

“We were really touched when staff from Sainsbury’s came over with tea, coffee and biscuits to help keep Santa and the Elves warm.

“Then on our last collection night residents of Onslow Drive, led by Robert Phillips, laid on a barbecue for everyone taking part – it was a wonderful thing to do and made us all very proud to be a part of such a great community.”

This year’s collection raised £8219, all of which goes back into supporting various local groups, charities and persons in need.

One beneficiary is Community Christmas Thame which received a donation of £275 to help them run a Christmas Day lunch for those who are alone over the festive period.