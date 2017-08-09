RBL makes urgent call for poppy organiser

An urgent call is being made in Thame to help our heroes, as the Royal British Legion gears up for its annual Poppy Appeal

The RBL in Oxfordshire is looking to recruit a new Poppy Appeal organiser for the district of Thame to join its army of volunteers.

Last year the Thame Poppy Appeal raised an incredible £23,420 and smashed all district totals from the previous five years. The Legion is seeking to repeat that success with the passion and enthusiasm of a new Poppy Appeal Organiser.

Mark Garwood, community fundraiser for Oxfordshire, said: “Poppy Appeal organisers are crucial to the appeal and we wouldn’t be able to raise such incredible funds without them. It’s a rewarding role that offers the successful person a chance to work with some fantastic local volunteers and put Thame on the map, as well as raise much-needed funds for our Armed Forces community.”

The Royal British Legion received over 450,000 calls for help last year. The money raised from the Poppy Appeal goes towards the Legion’s work with current Serving personnel, veterans and their families, including innovative dementia care, theatre recovery projects, world-leading research on blast injury studies, and Legion owned seaside break centres.

Mark added: “Most people are familiar with the poppy as a symbol of Remembrance, but its original meaning was also one of hope for the future. Hope to live on in more positive and independent lives after going through tough times, and it is hope the Legion provides to those in the Armed Forces community. Every donation received will make a real difference to the lives of Service men and women, veterans and their loved ones and the money raised from the appeal will go a long way to helping those in need.”

The fundraising from Oxfordshire will go towards the Legion’s national target of £41 million to continue its vital work delivering practical, through life care and support to the Armed Forces community.

For further information on becoming a Poppy Appeal Organiser please contact Mark Garwood, Community Fundraiser on 07500225215 or via email mgarwood@britishlegion.org.uk