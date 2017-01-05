Ramblers brave the elements for Thame mayor’s charity walk

A group of ramblers braved the rain on New Year’s Day to walk the Thame boundary with the town’s mayor Linda Emery.

The event raised £165 which was split between Red Kite and Thame Youth projects.

Thirty-six walkers took part in the four mile circular ramble which started at St Mary’s Church.

Members of the Ramblers Association, the rotary clubs, the inner wheel, the Lions, councillors and their families all participated in the walk.

Walkers shared hot soup, tea and coffee at Racquets Fitness Club at the end of the event.

The participants expressed keenness for the Boundary Walk to become an annual event.

Mayor Linda Emery said: “I would like to thank all those who participated in the event and made it so enjoyable.”

The route followed what is known as ‘the traditional Thame boundary walk.’