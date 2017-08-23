Quiz night to help couples facing baby loss

A woman from Thame who has suffered the trauma of losing two babies is hosting a fundraiser for the charity which helps bereaved parents.

Chrissy Portnall and her husband Greg were left devastated when they lost baby boy George in October 2015 at just 16 weeks.

But the couple had to face the same tragedy again when their second baby, Theodore, was lost at just over 19 weeks in August last year.

Chrissy is organising a quiz evening for SANDS - the Stillbirth and Neonatal death charity - along with a raffle, on Friday, September 8 at the Snooker Club in Thame.

Chrissy said: “There are no words to describe how we felt to lose two babies within a year. SANDS have given us loads of support to help us deal with this and we would like to help them to raise money for their wooden memory boxes, cuddle cots and the charity itself.”

The box contains two teddies bears (one for you to keep and one to go with your baby) knitted blanket, candle and certificate which the midwife can fill out for you. These cost about £180 to make and not every woman who loses a child receives one of these as there is a short supply. I only got one with Theodore.

“The cuddle cots allow mums who lose their baby to stay with them while they are in hospital recovering until they are ready to say their goodbyes. Not all hospitals have them as they cost over £1,000. They weren’t available when I lost George, but I got one when I lost Theodore.”

Chrissy added: “The very nature of their work means they are dealing daily with bereaved parents, their families and friends, all of whom are struggling to come to terms with the death of their baby. They are equally dedicated to working with midwives and doctors to improve the bereavement care they provide to bereaved parents, as well as promoting much needed research to reduce the numbers of babies dying.”

The quiz will start at 7.30pm, with doors opening at 6.45pm.

Tickets are £5 per person, with children under 15 years admitted free. Raffle tickets are £1 a strip.

Visit https://www.justgiving.com/Chrissy-Portnall1

and for more details on the charity visit https://www.uk-sands.org/