Proms night sellout concert may become annual event in Thame

It was a lively time at Christ Church in Thame when a Last Night of the Proms concert was enjoyed by a sellout audience.

Thame Concert Band gave a performance of all the usual Proms music, along with many more, on Saturday, September 6.

The hall was filled to the rafters and the audience centered into the spirit with cheering and flag-waving - and some Vikings in the upper gallery! For both band and audience it was a thrilling event and there are already plans for a repeat next year.

Callum Rookes of the Coldstream Guards, conductor and musical director, said it was a triumph of his hard work in bringing the band to this point and in engaging the audience in a really heart-warming way.

He said: “What a night our Proms concert was! The hard work and preparation paid off and came together to create a sensational evening that will be long remembered by the band, and concert-goers alike. I’m blown away by the support from the people of Thame and surrounding areas - we never thought we’d have a sellout concert, but we did, and now it’s got us hungry to see this become an annual community event.”

The band welcomes all to a carol concert on December 9, and also to join members at their weekly Tuesday night rehearsals at Christ Church.