Professor opens school’s new Clark Building

A leading professor in mathematics has opened the new Clark Building at Lord Williams’s School in Thame.

Marcus du Sautoy, OBE, Professor for the Public Understanding of Science and Professor of Mathematics at the University of Oxford, visited the school on Tuesday, May 9, for the ceremony.

The new building is named in recognition of the dedicated service of one of our present governors, Anne Clark, who has supported the school as a parent and governor for more than 40 years.

Marcus spent the day meeting staff and students and gave a talk to year 11 students on the wonders of mathematics and the potential joys and mysteries of studying the subject.

A certificate was presented to Jamie Lyon who won a competition to design a feature for the floor in the entrance hall to the new building.

Marcus has interesting views on the links between mathematics and the creative arts, collaborating with many different artists and organisations. In 2014 he worked with the Swedish Radio Orchestra exploring the connections between mathematics and music.

He has also presented three series of the School of Hard Sums on Dave with comedian Dara O’ Briain. He was the mathematical adviser for the National Theatre’s production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time.

David Wybron, headteacher said: “This building will surely inspire present and future generations of staff and students. There is a very tangible feeling of space and light in the building and it feels like an exciting place for learning to take place.” The building was the result of a successful bid to the Education Funding Agency.