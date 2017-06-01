Primary team are county champions

Sporting stars from a school in Thame have brought home the silverware from a major contest.

John Hampden Primary School’s tag rugby team have won the 2017 County Rugby Tournament, held at Iffley Road Sports Ground in Oxford, competing in a fierce competition against schools from all over Oxfordshire.

As county winners they will now go on to take part in regional rounds at Twickenham later this year.

David Nutt, PE lead at John Hampden, said: “We are proud of our sports programme at John Hampden and the dedication, determination and passion shown by both the staff and children has paid off. We couldn’t be more proud of them.

“The hours of rugby training, week in-week out, in all weathers, means that this is a well-deserved result for the dedicated team of players.”

During the contest held on Wednesday, May 24, the determined team from John Hampden got off to a very strong start and won every game in their draw.

The final game against St Mary’s School resulted in a very well fought seven-all draw, so the team were then faced with a very tense ‘golden try’, where the team who scores the next try wins the match.

Sheer determination meant that a try within minutes by one of the Hampdeners saw John Hampden become winners of their league at the competition.