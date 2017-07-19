Posse take on Three Peaks Challenge for brain tumour fund

Four brave people from Thame are taking on the Three Peaks Challenge this weekend for a brain tumour fund, a charity close to their hearts.

Matt and Anna Collins will be tackling the peaks along with friends Toby and Sarah Patch, over 24 hours on Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23.

The national challenge involves climbing Snowdon, in Wales, (1085m), Scafell Pike, in England, (978m) and Ben Nevis, in Scotland (1345m), and the intrepid team will be fundraising for the Brain Tumour Charity.

Both Anna and Toby have been successfully treated for different types of brain tumours, dating back to 2004 and 2002 respectively.

Matt said: “We met through mutual friends in 2011 and discovered we had all been directly affected with the diagnosis of brain tumours in previous years.

“We feel this charity is a really worthy cause to raise money for, not only due to our own experiences of brain tumours but for others we have seen and are going through the affects of having a tumour.

Known as the Three Peaks Posse, the team of four are being joined for the challenge by Mick Collins, Debra Tonkinson, Graham Stuart and Ed Keenan from Newport in Shropshire.

Fundraising on the way now sees their total at almost £2,500. Sarah held a cake sale at St Joseph’s Catholic School, raising £200 towards the fund.

If you would like to donate to the Brain Tumour Charity visit their donation page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/threepeaks-posse