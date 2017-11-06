Popular make-up brand recalls product over eye irritation fears

If you use this brand or know someone who does take note.

Benefit Cosmetics has voluntarily recalled their Gimme Brow product after discovering that recent batches did not meet the manufacturer’s quality standards.

The Benefit make-up in question

Describing the decision to voluntarily recall the gel “out of an abundance of caution”, the company say that there’s no risk if applied under “normal usage”.

However, if it comes into contact with the eyes, it could lead to eye irritation.

The manufacturer have recommended that customers stop using the product, and return it to the place of purchase.

Any further customer queries can be directed to the company by email: GimmeBrowInfo@benefitcosmetics.com, or by phone on 0800 086 8204