Police hunting three offenders after failed ram raid in Winslow

Thames Valley Police are hunting three offenders after a ram raid burglary in Winslow in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The incident, which we reported earlier this morning, took place at around 2.20am when the offenders tried to take items from the Harvest Petrol Station store.

Police were pictured at the scene this morning and the road between Winslow and Buckingham has been cordoned off. Councillor Warren Whyte posted a series of pictures on Twitter saying: “Looks like fun and games last night at the Winslow petrol station.”

A police spokesman said: “At this stage we don’t believe that anything was taken. The offenders were travelling in a vehicle that was used to ram the store.

“The offenders then got back into the vehicle which was driven towards Buckingham. The offenders were all wearing dark clothing.”

House to house enquiries are being conducted but we would urge anyone with information to call police on 101 quoting crime reference 43160319651.