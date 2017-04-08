Play sport in the street at new Thame summer event

A sport in the street event is being held in Thame town centre this summer.

It is the brainchild of Thame-based cricket coach Manoj Parmar who last year held a street cricket evening to mark Her Majesty The Queen’s 90th birthday.

Following the successful event last summer Buckingham Palace sent Mr Parmar and his wife Hema a letter of thanks for their efforts in organising ‘90 Not Out.’

Mr Parmar wants to go one better this year and on Friday June 23 he is planning a similar event on a larger scale.

He is calling on sports clubs from across the area to take part and offer a live demonstration of their sport in action.

Other plans for the event, which will run from 6.30pm to 9.30pm, include live entertainment plus there are plans for a celebrity to be in attendance.

Mr Parmar said: “My aim is to not only get more people involved in sport, but also to teach children discipline through sport.

“I also want to increase the health of the community and promote teamwork.”

Anyone interested in getting involved should e-mail sportinthestreetthame@gmail.com or call 01844 212226.