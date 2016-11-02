PICTURES: Fiendish fun in Thame this Halloween!

Onslow Drive brought out the ghoulish and freaky in all its residents on Monday to celebrate Halloween.

Children and their parents took to the street to go door to door trick or treating, with children collecting bucket loads of sweets for their fancy dress efforts.

And two residents in the street really pushed the boat out, Allie and Jeff Rucker decorated their entire house frontage with a spooky theme and light show, including a screen projecting eerie fun zombies and witches out into the street.

Allie said: “My husband tends to go a bit over the top with his outside decorations.

“He has a projector showing scary movies, scary sound effects, laser lights, decorations etc etc. He’s American, which probably accounts for this obsession with Halloween.”