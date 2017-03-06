PICTURE SPECIAL: World Book Day in Haddenham

Pupils at Haddenham Community Junior School celebrated World Book Day on Thursday March 2 with a visiting author and the chance to dress up as a book character of their choice.

Staff and pupils alike donned the costume of their favourite characters while various literary themes were explored in lessons throughout the day.

The day concluded with a whole school assembly during which local children’s author Steve Cole, entertained everyone with humorous tales, jokes and songs about his writing and the creative processes he uses to come up with some of the most colourful characters in his books.

Thanks to haddenham.net for the photos from World Book Day.

