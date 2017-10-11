PICTURE SPECIAL: Visitors get creative at Bucks County Museum workshops

Two workshops allowing visitors to express their creative sides took place simultaneously at Bucks County Museum on Saturday October 14.

Workshop entitled 'Adventures in Goldwork' giving people the chance to create embroidered pieces of goldwork, held at Bucks County Museum - pictured is Hanny Newton - who was running the workshop and Anne Liddle

The first workshop was entitled ‘Adventures in Goldwork’ and was run by Hanny Newton - and it saw visitors create embroidered pieces of goldwork.

The second workshop was entitled ‘Handbags and Gladrags’ and it was run by the museum’s current artist in residence James Fox.

James’ work uses machine embroidery and he challenged visitors to create their own piece of textile art.

James is holding a talk about his life and work at the museum on Friday November 3 at 11am.

Booking is essential - to reserve your place call the museum on 01296 331441.

Pictures from the workshops by Derek Pelling.

A workshop entitled 'Handbags and Gladrags' where participants can create their own piece of textile art was held at Bucks County Museum - pictured is James Fox - who has a residency there and was running the workshop with Hilary Wright

