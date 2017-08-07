Picture Special: Villages do battle in traditional tug-of-war contest

Have your say

The 65th edition of the traditional Ickford-Tiddington tug-of-war took place on Friday August 4.

The annual battle across the River Thame sees teams from the Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire villages go head-to-head for county bragging rights.

Ickford (in red) v Tiddington tug-of-war - the ladies pull

This year’s victory for Tiddington in the men’s event means they now lead in the overall standings by 33 wins to 32.

Tiddington puller Dan Brownsill said: “We have now won seven men’s pulls in a row and lead overall.

“The men’s pull took about two and a half minutes and although it wasn’t an easy win it was relatively quick.

“We have managed to get continuity with our team selection and I think that is why we have had a good run of success in the men’s event in recent years.”

The ladies pull was won by Ickford while the junior pull was also won by Ickford.

Large crowds came to watch and cheer on their respective villages, while the weather stayed dry throughout the evening.

The challenge started in 1953 as a duel between two farmers - John Bull and Alec Neil.

It is now a very popular local event which takes place on the first Friday evening of August each year.

Ickford (in red) v Tiddington tug-of-war - the mens pull

