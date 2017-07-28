PICTURE SPECIAL: Titan the robot comes to Aylesbury!

Titan the robot enertained large crowds at Friars Square Shopping Centre in Aylesbury on Wednesday July 26.

More than a thousand fans of all ages came to watch the eight foot tall robot sing, dance, chat to, flirt and squirt (with water) audience members!

Titan the robot in Friars Square

Titan is described as something of a ‘celebrity’ and he seemed to get that treatment with plenty of children and adults holding mobile phones aloft to take their own photos and videos of the day.

Friars Square centre manager Andy Margieson said: “It was brilliant to have Titan back at Friars for a second round of fantastic performances.

“The show was even bigger and better than last time with more than a thousand people turning up to see the metal superstar do his thing.”

Friars Square is hosting more family entertainment on August 24, this time with a wildlife theme.

Creature Encounter will perform their new children’s show Honopopo which will feature kangaroos bouncing on stilts.

