PICTURE SPECIAL: Rotary club’s annual charity horse ride around Waddesdon estate

Haddenham and District Rotary Club held its annual charity horse ride around the Waddesdon estate on Sunday May 7.

Around 300 people took part in the event which is non-competitive and was held on the estate by permission of Lord and Lady Rothschild.

Waddesdon Sponsored Ride - organised by Haddenham Rotary Club

Riders walked, trotted, cantered and galloped through ten miles of the estate in aid of the Thames Valley Air Ambulance, Aylesbury Vale Prostate Cancer Support Group, Medical Detection Dogs and other charities supported by the rotary club.

BBC TV presenter Fiona Bruce was among the riders who took part on the day.

Waddesdon Sponsored Ride - organised by Haddenham Rotary Club PNL-170705-210828009

Waddesdon Sponsored Ride - organised by Haddenham Rotary Club

Waddesdon Sponsored Ride - organised by Haddenham Rotary Club

Waddesdon Sponsored Ride - organised by Haddenham Rotary Club

Waddesdon Sponsored Ride - organised by Haddenham Rotary Club

Waddesdon Sponsored Ride - organised by Haddenham Rotary Club