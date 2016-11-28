Panto star to help turn on Thame lights

One of the stars of this year’s Waterside Theatre pantomime is helping to do the honours at Thame’s Christmas lights switch-on.

More details about the event on Friday December 2 have been revealed as the build-up to one of the highlights of the town’s festive season gathers pace.

Jasmine Walia, who is playing Princess Jasmine in the panto Aladdin, running at the Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury throughout December and January will be doing the honours alongside Father Christmas and the Mayor of Thame.

Also taking part in the switch-on will be the winner of the Go-Kart Santa trail.

Currently 24 images of Father Christmas are hidden in shops around the town and if you can find them all by December 1 you could turn on the lights.

An application form is available from the Town Hall.

Other confirmed entertainment at the switch-on between 3pm and 7pm will come from Colonel Custard and the Towersey Morris Men, who are celebrating their 50th year.

More than 20 gift stalls will also be available to browse around the town centre as well.