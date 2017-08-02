Open day for all the family helps cricket club project

An open day is being held at Thame Town Cricket Club (TTCC) to help raise funds towards a new clubhouse - and all are welcome.

The club is opening its ground and pavilion doors to the community on Sunday, August 6, from 11am until 6pm, for a family fun day.

The club is inviting all cricket fans and people who are interested in finding out more about the club to the ground for the day to watch some cricket, get involved in a range of taster sessions and enjoy some food and drink.

Matt Swain, chairman, said: “Following the success of England winning the Women’s Cricket World Cup we are inviting everyone to come and join us at Thame Cricket Club for a family fun day out.

From 11am-6pm there will be a 6 aside tournament, BBQ, bar and refreshments, music, a Bouncy Castle, hot air balloon ride, alfresco Yoga and lots more. From 2pm to 3pm we will have a free Cricket taster session for Girls and Boys of 6 to 16 years.

From 3pm to 4pm we will be holding an All Stars cricket session for age 4 to 8 years which will include a special guest. The event is for everyone. Come and join us in the heart of Thame next to St Mary’s Church, you will be most welcome.”

TTCC runs three adult teams every weekend during the cricket season. The club also has more than 100 junior members from age U9 to U15 who play on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, an All Stars section set up this year with 45 children age 4-8 that play on a Friday and a women’s team that play on a Thursday evening.

The club is a voluntary organisation which has ECB accreditation, 15 ECB qualified coaches, two child welfare officers and a management committee.