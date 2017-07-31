What does the colour of your pee say about you?

Medics are advising Brits to regularly check the colour of their urine to stay on top of hydration levels after a new report discovered that 7.2 million British adults are going without drinking water on a daily basis.

The 50 Shades of Yellow - Hydration Report, compiled by SodaStream to assess the nation’s hydration levels also found that one in seven of Brits don’t drink a glass of water on a typical day, even though over half (51 per cent) have an alcoholic drink each day, even though the NHS recommends we drink six to eight glasses of water a day.