One in five people would rather cuddle pooch than partner

One in five people would rather cuddle up to their pooch than their partner, a new survey has revealed.

The research by pet insurer AnimalFriends.co.uk also revealed almost a third of UK adults prefer the company of their dog while sitting on the sofa.

One in eight Brits choose to snuggle up to their animal instead of their spouse in bed, according to the survey.

Women were closest to their pets with 35 per cent admitting that they prefer to cosy up to their dog on the sofa, it claimed.

This was compared to 32 per cent choosing their partner instead.

Whereas, more than half of men would rather cuddle their partner.

The data also revealed one in ten British spouses get jealous about the amount of time their other half spends with the dog.

Dog owners were also asked what would happen to their pet if the couple separated.

A quarter said they would try to persuade their partner to give them the dog and six per cent said they would offer to pay for the pet.

One in five women said they would physically take the animal after a break-up, compared to seven per cent of males saying the same.

Westley Pearson, Claims & Marketing Director at AnimalFriends.co.uk commented; “There are plenty of indicators to suggest that pets are being treated less like animals and more like family, from the decrease in traditional pet names against the rising popularity of “human” names for pets, to the rapidly increasing amounts owners spend on spoiling their beloved animals.

“This goes towards explaining the turmoil that can come from having to decide who gets to keep the animal after a couple break up. It can also be suggested that this accounts for the rise in demand for pet insurance, so that these furry family members can be taken care of in times of need”

People were also asked what they would do if their partner didn’t like their dog.

More than 40 per cent said they would take no action and they would just have to deal with it, while 13 per cent said they would consider rehoming the pet.

Shockingly it was revealed that 12 per cent of Brits said they would leave their partner if they didn’t like their dog.

Men were more likely to rehome their dog rather than leaving their partner, with one in six agreeing with this.

Whereas the same number of women would leave their partner instead.

The survey also revealed that a quarter of owners have accidentally called their partner the dog’s name.

The news comes just months after animal charity Blue Cross launched its Pet Nup campaign.

It is encouraging people to sign the pet equivalent of a pre-nuptial agreement which agrees what to do in the event of a breakup.