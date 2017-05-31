Search

Mystery George Eliot portrait man named

Portrait of Mary Ann Evans - George Eliot. Picture: Sim Fine Art PNL-170517-101425001

More information has come to light in the bid to solve the mystery of a portrait of the author George Eliot, pictured.

A picture restorer is thought to have created this pastel sketch of the writer and his name is George Barker (1818-1883).

London art dealer Andrew Sim contacted the Gazette a few weeks ago to help find where the portrait may have originated after it was sold at a market stall in Thame and found its way to an auction in South Oxfordshire.

A photograph of George is held by the National Portrait Gallery. If you have any more information email Andrew on simfineart@btinternet.com