Music legend will open free festival

Music legend Tony Hadley is to formally open the first Thame Town Music Festival.

Organisers of TTMF are delighted to announce that the lead singer of Spandau Ballet will be launching the free festival at midday and setting in motion one of the most exciting, new events in the town.

The grand opening will take place on the main stage, in the High Street, at noon on Saturday, July 8.

Tony lives in the Thame area and can be often seen around the town and is a huge supporter of local charities and events.

As lead singer of Spandau Ballet, formed in 1978, and one of the pioneers of the 1980s Romantic movement, Tony has earned the accolade of being one of pop music’s greatest vocalists.

Songs such as ‘Gold’, ‘True’, ‘Only When You Leave’ and the iconic ‘Through the Barricades’ are just some of the hits the band created. By the mid 80s they were worldwide superstars. In 2015, a reformed Spandau Ballet toured for nine months playing at some of the world’s biggest venues.

Whilst not performing this year, Tony will be welcoming everyone after which a whole host of artists and bands will take to the main stage and seven other venues around the town.

Take a tour around and enjoy music genres from rock to folk and classical to Americana, and all stops in between, during the festival.

A festival spokesman said: “It’s going to be a free party with brilliant music, whatever your taste, plus comedy, food and lots more.”

Along with the road closures, car parking will be provided at the Southern Road Recreation Ground as well as all the other existing car parks in Thame. Thame Town Music Festival is a not-for-profit Community Interest Company run by a team of volunteers and its aim is to enhance Thame and help live music to thrive in the town.

Check out all the venues, line-ups and other festival details at www.ThameTownMusicFestival.org