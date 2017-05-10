Music and magic bring smiles over a brew at village cafe

A village cafe helping people with dementia and their carers is inviting visitors to join them during a campaign day.

The Forget Me Knot Café, which meets every other Monday at Chinnor Village Centre, is promoting Dementia Awareness Week which runs from Monday, May 15, until Sunday, May 21, and will be open from 10.30am until 12.30pm.

The café opens with coffee, tea and biscuits, welcoming hugs, lots of chat and catch ups and at 11am a musician visits, which is a regular entertainment.

On Monday Andrea Yates, a singer/guitarist from Thame, will be running a session with drums and percussion instruments and everyone can join in the singing.

Michele, who helps run the cafe, said: “We finish the session with silly games, which may be getting out the very large brightly coloured parachute, the beach ball for a game of volleyball, flat football, balloon games, ball throwing skills or a bit of juggling.

“At the end of the morning we have a quiet time with a reading or a poem and anyone can take part in this. We would love to have some budding poets to join our group so come along.”

Katie Appleton, dementia support worker for South Oxfordshire, will be on hand to answer questions and talk about her work.

Michele added: “All are welcome and it is a great opportunity to find out more about what we do and what support there is out there for you.”

Dementia Awareness week is supported by the Alzheimers Society which provides support and research for those affected by dementia.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/forgetmeknotcafe or call Michele on 07779732097.