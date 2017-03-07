Murder investigation launched after Ludgershall woman Samantha Blake-Mizen found dead at home

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a woman in Ludgershall, near Aylesbury.

Officers were called at about 12.25pm on Sunday by the ambulance service following reports that the body of a 47-year-old woman had been found in a property in The Green.

Officers arrived at the location, where sadly the woman had been confirmed as dead.

A scene watch has been put in place at the property while an investigation into the incident takes place.

A post mortem was carried out yesterday which revealed the cause of death to have been a subdural haematoma.

The woman has been identified as Samantha Blake-Mizen. Her next of kin have been informed.

Senior investigating officer Det Ch Insp Ailsa Kent, of the Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit, said: “I understand that there will naturally be some concerns in the community following this incident, but I would like to reassure people that a full investigation is taking place, and that an arrest has been made in connection with the incident.

“We continue to support the family of the victim, at this very difficult time.

“People living nearby may see an increased police presence in the area while enquiries are carried out.

“I would like to appeal to anyone who has any information which they think could relate to this incident, no matter how small it may seem, to please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number 101 as soon as possible.”

If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.