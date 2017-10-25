Mums launch online guide to help families

An online guide to help families and carers find local information for their children has been launched by a mum from Thame.

Little Ankle Biters - described as a ‘Local Kids Guide by Local Mums’ - has been created by Kate Gregory along with Michelle Cairncross from Maidenhead.

Having worked together for nine years in the corporate world of brand marketing, Kate and Michelle were both on the lookout for a new challenge.

They recognised the need for a site where mums, dads, grandparents and carers could come and find all the local information they needed for their children.

With four children and two dogs between them, they understood how much pressure there was on family life and the constant need to juggle more and more balls.

Kate said: “Little Ankle Biters is a website that has trusted reviews on days out and child friendly restaurants, local information on what’s on for families, party ideas and more operating in Oxfordshire and Berkshire, with Buckinghamshire and other counties coming soon.”

For more, visit Oxon – www.oxon.ankle-biters.co.uk

Berks – www.berks.ankle-biters.co.uk

Main site – www.ankle-biters.co.uk