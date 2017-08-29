Motorcyclist, 18, killed after collision in Thame

A motorcyclist has died after an accident in Thame over the bank holiday weekend.

Thames Valley Police arte appealing for witnesses following the fatal collision in the town yesterday.

The incident took place on the A4129 Tythrop Way in Thame near the skate park at about 4.35pm.

A black Kawasaki ZX series motorcycle, ridden by an 18-year-old man, is believed to have collided with a lamppost.

He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

Investigating officer Sergeant Julie Caulfield, of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing, based at Bicester Howes Lane, said: “If anyone saw this incident, or has any information relating to it, I would ask them to get in touch.

“I am particularly keen to speak to anyone who was at the skate park at the time as they could have vital information.

“Anyone with any details should call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference ‘977 (28/8)’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously .