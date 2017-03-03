More than 100 people dance the day away at charity Zumbathon

A zumbathon held at Lord Williams Lower School in Thame has raised more than £3,000 for charity.

More than 100 people took part in a morning of dancing in aid of the Thames Valley Air Ambulance and the Brain Tumour charity.

Co-organiser Sandra Brooks said: “It was an amazing morning with so many people giving up their time to participate.

“We were also overwhelmed by the generosity of our class members and also so many local businesses when it came to providing raffle prizes!

“It is an annual event that we have now been running for more than six years and we are over the moon to be raising such a substantial amount of money for two local charities.”

Organisers Sandra Brooks, Rachel Swift, Jo Hubbick and Kim Venters, all zumba instructors in the Thame area, said they wanted to thank Waitrose, Co-Op and Nakd Food Bars for providing refreshments.

Participants danced to traditional Zumba music, which included a lot of Latin music plus other world music.

The dances were led by an instructor and included salsa, merengue, samba and other general aerobic steps.

Two men did join in with the Zumbathon, although as the picture above shows, almost all the participants were women.

Organisers have indicated that they are likely to organise another zumbathon event next year.