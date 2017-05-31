Man who died in A413 crash named as off-duty Thames Valley Police officer

A man who died in a crash on the A413 near Amersham on Friday evening has been named as Thames Valley Police officer PC Simon Caddy.

PC Caddy died after the motorbike he was riding was in collision with a car.

A family statement read: “The family of Simon James Caddy is sad to announce his death as a result of a collision between his motorbike and a car on the evening of Friday 26 May 2017.

“He had a unique ability to spread joy and humour to all he came into contact with.

“So dearly loved by family and friends, he will be deeply missed and forever with us in our thoughts.

“We would like to help support the police in encouraging anyone who may have any information, however small, to please come forward and contact the police to aid their enquiries.”

Superintendent Simon Dodds, head of Roads Policing in Thames Valley said: “PC Simon Caddy joined the force in 2007 holding the roles of Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) based in Amersham then the following year took on the role of PCSO in Little Missenden.

“In 2008 he became a student police officer and subsequently worked as a response officer and a neighbourhood officer.

“His current role, since 2015, was as a roads policing officer based in Amersham.

“We have tragically lost a member of the police family who worked tirelessly for the communities he served.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this incredibly difficult time and they are being supported by a specially-trained family liaison officer.

“We are also offering welfare support to PC Caddy’s colleagues, many of whom counted themselves among his friends.

“Those who were close to Simon are deeply upset but are continuing to display professionalism despite these tragic circumstances.”

A 33-year-old woman from Aylesbury who was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink or drugs in connection with the collision was released under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has information which could assist the investigation should contact the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting URN 1619 26/5.