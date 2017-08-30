Major refurb at pet charity’s rehoming centre in Lewknor

Dogs at Blue Cross Lewknor are packing their bags as work gets underway on a half a million pound refurbishment project at the pet charity’s rehoming centre.

The new facilities, which would not be possible without the generous donations from Blue Cross supporters, will include more spacious kennels for dogs, with individual outdoor exercise areas, along with dog isolation facilities where animals with infectious disease can be nursed back to health.

The centre on London Road will continue to rehome cats and dogs until the work is complete - expected to be by the end of the year.

Last year Blue Cross Lewknor helped 872 dogs, cats and small animals including rabbits and guinea pigs.

Jenna Martyn, Blue Cross senior rehoming manager for Oxfordshire, said: “We are excited to see the building work begin and can’t wait for our new centre to take shape.

“We are sure all the dogs currently staying with us will be settled in happy homes by the time the new kennels are built, but there are many more who will need our help. For them the new kennels will mean that their stay with us is as comfortable and stress free as possible.”

Blue Cross cares for more than 40,000 sick, injured and abandoned pets each year through its 11 rehoming centres and four animal hospitals. The national pet charity receives no government funding and is totally reliant on public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to Blue Cross to help the pet charity cover the cost of the work at Lewknor or if you would like to rehome a pets please visit bluecross.org.uk or call 0300 790 9903.