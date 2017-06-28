Long-serving member of staff at Newitt’s bids farewell

A long-serving member of staff at a Thame business is to retire after 52 years of service.

The team at family-run fine food specialists M. Newitt and Sons, in High Street, bid a fond farewell to Robert Probets who started working there aged 13 and joining full time after leaving school.

He continued a family line as his father Tom worked there for 45 years.

Proprietor Tom Newitt said: “While the family run the business, Robert has been the face of Newitt’s for the past 52 years and has been a major part of our evolution over this period.

“We hope Robert will enjoy a little more time with his wife Cathy and his family and we all hope he will continue to keep his hand in by joining us for a couple of days a week. We will contiune to serve the community for a good number of years to come on the days when he’s not with the team. He has been an inspiration to us all.”

Robert, who has raised huge sumes for charities in eight London Marathons, is now also a grandfather.