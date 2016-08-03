UK’s greatest Olympic memories

Mo Farah, Jessica Ennis-Hill and Greg Rutherford grabbing gold in a 44-minute blitz at London 2012’s ‘Super Saturday’ has been hailed the nation’s favourite Olympic memory of all time.

The stunning evening of sport took ‘gold’ in the survey of 2,000 Brits, ahead of Usain Bolt’s golds in the 100m and 200m at the Beijing Olympics in 2008.

Danny Boyle’s epic opening ceremony, featuring David Beckham in a speedboat and James Bond and the ‘Queen’ parachuting into the stadium took bronze

Jessica Bridge, of Ladbrokes, said: “Super Saturday might have only lasted for 44 minutes but it’s an iconic memory that will be talked about for generations to come.

“Patriotic punters all over the country are hopeful Team GB will hit the ground running in Rio and pick up where they left off in London four years ago.”

Jessica Ennis-Hill came top of the charts in terms of popularity, with 20 per cent of Brits picking her as their favourite Team GB athlete - ahead of Mo Farah on 15 per cent and Andy Murray on seven per cent.

The men’s 100 metre final is the most eagerly-anticipated event in Rio, with the USA’s Justin Gatlin and Bolt’s Jamaican compatriot Yohan Blake all set to battle Bolt for gold.

And almost a third of people believe Team GB will equal 2012’s haul of 29 golds, according to the poll.

Jessica Bridge added: “Everyone has their own special memory of London 2012 and it’s provided a generation of young athletes with inspiration to follow their own dreams.

“It’s also hugely encouraging to see that 87 per cent of Brits think that Olympic athletes set a good example for kids, and stars like Usain Bolt, Mo Farah and Tom Daley will surely be front and foremost in Rio, as they were in London.”

THE TOP 10 OLYMPIC MEMORIES

1. ‘Super Saturday’ at London 2012

2. Usain Bolt’s double gold at Beijing 2008

3. The London 2012 opening ceremony

4. Jesse Owens’ four gold medals in Berlin, 2936

5. The Jamaican Bobsleigh team’s appearance at the Calgary Winter Olympics

6. Steve Redgrage wins his fifth gold medal in Sydney in 2000

7. Michael Phelps takes eight golds in Beijing, 2008

8. Female athletes are allowed to compete for the first time in Paris, 1900

9. Athletes in wheelchairs allowed to compete in London in 1948

10. Dame Kelly Holmes wins double gold in Athens, 2004