Travelodge HQ in Thame to host live careers event

Hotel giant Travelodge, which has a headquarters in nearby Thame, is set to host a live careers event this week.

Anyone interested is welcome to attend Travelodge’s Careers Live event to learn more about a potential career career in hospitality, job opportunities, training and development with the company.

At the event, which takes place from 5.30pm on October 20 at Sleepy Hollow, Aylesbury Road, Thame, you will be able to talk to Travelodge’s teams about career paths open to you and also get help with CV and interview preparation. Opportunities with the firm range from its hotels to finance, legal, procurement, customer services, human resources, central operations revenue, management, public relations, marketing, sales, digital and IT.

To register email careers@travelodge.co.uk or call 01844 358889.