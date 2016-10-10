Police called to 14 ‘killer clown’ incidents in 24 hours across Thames Valley

Thames Valley Police has fired a warning to people dressing up as part of the ‘killer clown’ craze sweeping the UK after 14 incidents in the space of 24 hours.

People have reported being intimidated or frightened by others dressed as clowns and it follows reports of other incidents across the country.

Thames Valley Police warning

Chief Supt Andy Boyd, head of neighbourhood policing, said the police don’t want to be seen as party poopers but insists it is a growing problem.

“While we do not want to be accused of stopping people enjoying themselves we would also ask those same people to think of the impact of their behaviour on others and themselves,” he said.

“Their actions can cause fear and anxiety to other people, this could be perceived to be intimidating and threatening which could lead to public order offences, arrest and a criminal record.

“In addition, their behaviour is causing multiple reports to our call takers and is tying up police resources which could impact on calls to other incidents.

“While we realise that reports of this kind are not restricted to the Thames Valley area, the issues of intimidation, potential arrest and waste of public resources are the same across the country and we would urge people to refrain from such activity.”

Police confirmed nobody has been injured as a result of the incidents so far and reports have been made from across Thames Valley area including Bracknell, Milton Keynes, Abingdon and Chesham.