Nando’s giving away free chicken to all A-level students

Restaurant chain, Nando’s, is giving away food to students who received their A-level results today (Thursday).

It’s important to bear in mind that the give away is for one day (August 18) only.

In order to avail of a free quarter chicken or Appeteaser all you have to do is take your exam results with you when visiting your nearest Nando’s restaurant.

If you’re worried about anyone finding out what you got in your A-levels, fear not, Nando’s say “we won’t tell anyone”.