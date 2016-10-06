How YOU can help save the life of brave Aston Clinton Boy Scout Ollie

Your help is desperately needed. A brave Boy Scout who loves nothing more than playing cricket with his friends needs to raise £100,000 to save his life - so let’s all get involved.

Ollie Gardiner, 12 who lives with his parents and brother Theo, 10, in Aston Clinton was diagnosed with a brain tumour last year.

Ollie Gardener, 12 from Aston Clinton has an inopperable brain tumour and his mum and dad Peter and Jane have launched a campaign to raise �100,000 for him to have life saving treatment in Austria on a drug trial. PNL-160310-204721009

The Aston Clinton Primary School pupil can often been seen out searching for Pokemon with his friends and still attends the First Aston Clinton Scouts - but last year he endured rounds of gruelling radio and chemotherapy to treat a tumour in his brain.

The family received some relief earlier this year, after being told that Ollie was cured. But in September they received the devastating news that the tumour was back, and is now ‘untreatable’.

Refusing to give up hope, Ollie’s dad Pete scoured the internet in a bid to get him onto a potentially life saving drug trial. And an Austrian hospital, which has reported 10 out of 17 instances of success in a new technique has offered to treat him. The pioneering treatment would administer potentially life saving drugs directly into Ollie’s brain. The family has now launched a campaign to raise £100,000 so that Ollie can have a chance at life. His mum Jane, said: “After his eight hour operation to remove the tumour he wasn’t able to talk, swallow, walk or write he had to relearn it all.

“But he has always been smiling, even when he was really poorly in intensive care he still said pleased and thank you, the nurses all wanted to look after him. It all finished in May this year and we had three months of normal, we had just got back from a family holiday when we were told that it was back.”

Ollie’s reaction to the news has been typically upbeat, the youngster asked if he would still be able to play cricket.

Residents and friends in Aston Clinton and beyond have alreday started a campaign to raise money for the treatment, and the total currently stands at £38,380. On Friday, October 14 schools and businesses can take part in a Wear It Blue Day to help reach the total. To donate to Ollie’s appeal, and help save his life go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/peteandjane-gardiner