Fundraising event for charity that helped Thame couple after they lose two babies in one year

A couple that lost two babies within a year have held a quiz night to raise funds for a charity that helped them.

Chrissy Portnall from Thame sadly lost her son George when she was 16 weeks pregnant in October last year.

Mrs Portnall and her husband Greg were left devastated after losing George and then their second son Theodore at 19 weeks and three days old in August this year.

Mrs Portnall said: “It was devastating to lose two children in a year.

“No mum should have to go through that.

“It is not something you get over and the pain stays with you.”

The couple held an event at Thame snooker club last month to raise money for SANDS, a charity that supports parents who suffer stillbirths.

The evening raised £1,553 which Mrs Portnall said was ‘an amazing amount.’

She said: “I would like to thank the snooker club for the use of the hall and all the shops that donated raffle prizes.

“The money will be going towards chilled cots which allow mums who lose their baby to stay with them until they are ready to say goodbye.

“The money will also be going towards a wooden memory box which contains two teddy bears, a knitted blanket, candle and certificate which the midwife can fill out for you.”

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Chrissy-Portnall.