Former Aylesbury Grammar School pupil Sam Jones gets England call-up

Wasps rugby player Sam Jones has been named in England’s training squad ahead of the autumn internationals.

Uncapped Jones, who grew up in Weedon and played for Chinnor Rugby Club, will join up with England for a three-day camp this weekend.

The 24-year-old flanker will be looking to impress coach Eddie Jones ahead of the final squad being announced on October 26.

England’s first game this autumn is against South Africa on November 12 before matches against Fiji, Argentina and Australia.

More to follow.