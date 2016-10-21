Fancy a giggle? Thame group launches first dedicated comedy night

Thame Players are hoping audiences will have their funny bones tickled at the group’s first ever comedy night at the Players Theatre in Thame on Sunday October 30.

The evening features performances from Jake Yapp, whose comedy credits include TV’s 8 Out of 10 Cats and Charlie Brooker’s Weekly Wipe and Olaf Falafel with his show ‘The Cheese of Truth.’

Both comedians will be performing their successful shows from this year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Players theatre manager Tony Long said: “We’re hoping the comedy night proves popular with both our regular audience as well as Thame residents that perhaps haven’t been to the theatre before.”

The evening starts at 7.45pm and tickets are £12.

To book your seats call Spear Travels on 01844 217228.