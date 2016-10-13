Dad sets up fighting fund to establish the truth about son’s swimming pool death

A devastated father has set up a fighting fund after his son died while swimming in a Spainish holiday pool.

Craigy Williams was aged just 12 when he died while on holiday in the Costa del Sol in August.

His dad David, who is well known on the music scene in Aylesbury as ska and mod music DJ DeJee Tone, is desperate to be involved in the investigation.

But to do that he must stand before a Spanish judge with a barrister and solicitor, the cost of which he cannot afford.

In a post on David’s Just Giving page he said: “On August 18 this year my son Craigy, who loved nothing more than watching Liverpool Football Club (Spurs were his second team), going to Scouts and of course us, was involved in an incident while swimming in a family pool on holiday in the Costa Brava

“Three days later, surrounded by his family he tragically died leaving us all behind. Words cannot express our devastation.

“Craigy had a heart of gold and would (and did) give his last penny to help somebody else. His organs have saved the lives of three Spanish children.

“As his father it is my duty, and now my life’s work to establish the true facts of how my wonderful and caring son died.

“A judge in Spain is insisting that to recognise me as Craigy’s father, and for me to be kept informed about the ongoing investigation - I need to appear before him with an expensive solicitor and barrister which I cannot afford. I am not entitled to legal aid in Spain.

“Since Craigy’s death a number of witnesses to the incident have reached out to me with information which I believe is vital to this investigation, and as a good dad I need to make sure that the court hears every possible account.”

David needs to raise £10,000 and hopes that by launching the appeal music fans, friends and relatives will help him.

All money not used by the legal bills will be donated to the Teenage Cancer Trust.

To donate to the appeal CLICK HERE