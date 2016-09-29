Cruel owners dump baby pet rats at the side of Aylesbury road - and chances that they will survive without their mum is slim

The RSPCA is appealing for information after nine baby pet rats were dumped on a pile of sawdust at a roadside in Aylesbury.

The rats, thought to be less than a few weeks’ old, were left on a grass verge in Fairmile last Wednesday, September 21.

RSPCA inspector Stephanie Law said: “They are so young and their eyes aren’t even open yet.

“It could be they were dumped with their mum and she has run off, but we also can’t rule out that somebody still has mum.

“It is so important that we reunite the baby rats with their mum, if we can, because at this young age, they depend on her for survival.

“The rats were dumped in a pile of sawdust, so it looks like someone just scooped them up out of a cage or a box with the sawdust, then walked away.

“It is so sad as there is absolutely no way these baby rats could survive out there on their own and we are very grateful that they were found when they were.

“All pets deserve to be treated with respect.”

The rats are now in the RSPCA’s care. Anyone who has any information, or knows where the rats’ mother is, can call the RSPCA in confidence on 0300 123 8018.