Cricket club opens its doors

Thame Town Cricket Club is holding an open day on Sunday August 7 as part of a national initiative to held boost grassroots cricket participation.
The open day runs from 11am to 7pm and there will be a wide range of cricketing activities and other entertainment on offer throughout the day.
Cricket club vice chairman Matt Swain said: “From 11am to 6pm there will be a six-a-side tournament, plus a barbecue, drinks, music and a bouncy castle.
“From 1pm to 3pm we will have a free cricket taster session in our three bay net facility for boys and girls aged 6-16 plus adult women.
“From 3pm to 5pm Chinnor Rugby Club will be having a rugby tots session for 2-5 year-olds and at 6pm there will be a hot air balloon ride.
“The event is for everyone and you are most welcome to join us.”
Thame Town Cricket Club runs three adult teams at weekends plus a women’s team that plays during the week.
There are also five junior sections that run on weekday evenings.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.