Cricket club opens its doors

Thame Town Cricket Club is holding an open day on Sunday August 7 as part of a national initiative to held boost grassroots cricket participation.

The open day runs from 11am to 7pm and there will be a wide range of cricketing activities and other entertainment on offer throughout the day.

Cricket club vice chairman Matt Swain said: “From 11am to 6pm there will be a six-a-side tournament, plus a barbecue, drinks, music and a bouncy castle.

“From 1pm to 3pm we will have a free cricket taster session in our three bay net facility for boys and girls aged 6-16 plus adult women.

“From 3pm to 5pm Chinnor Rugby Club will be having a rugby tots session for 2-5 year-olds and at 6pm there will be a hot air balloon ride.

“The event is for everyone and you are most welcome to join us.”

Thame Town Cricket Club runs three adult teams at weekends plus a women’s team that plays during the week.

There are also five junior sections that run on weekday evenings.